Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 17,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

