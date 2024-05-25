Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.85. 1,082,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

