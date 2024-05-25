Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $606.99 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

