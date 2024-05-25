Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $757.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $775.00 to $757.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $55.27 on Friday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $634.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 291.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 537,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,586,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

