International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.48

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 471388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

