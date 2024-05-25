International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.19. 15,255 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

