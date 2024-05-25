Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 510.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,949 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.34. 912,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

