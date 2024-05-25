Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,409,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,205,000 after purchasing an additional 225,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 18,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,434,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

