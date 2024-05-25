inSure DeFi Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $146.89 million and $187,269.73 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

