Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.19

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.19 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 91.25 ($1.16). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 32,815 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Inspired Price Performance

Inspired Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.36. The firm has a market cap of £95.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,292.86 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,285.71%.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

