Inspired (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.19

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.19 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 91.25 ($1.16). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 32,815 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Inspired
Inspired Price Performance
Inspired Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,285.71%.
Inspired Company Profile
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inspired
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.