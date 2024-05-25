Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Sells $20,173.91 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $20,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 421,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,036.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Winchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 923,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,936. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

