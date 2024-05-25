Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 9,834 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.3 %

TDOC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

