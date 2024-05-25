Insider Selling: MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MasTec Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 775,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,878. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

