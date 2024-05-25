Insider Selling: HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Sells 9,636 Shares of Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Roberts sold 9,636 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$11,322.30 ($7,548.20).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

