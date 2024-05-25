Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 1,451 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $19,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Joseph Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.