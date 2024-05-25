Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MRG.UN traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$15.50. 18,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,868. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.