Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Purchases 111,462 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville purchased 111,462 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,146.20.

Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$9,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,130.00.

Glacier Media Price Performance

Shares of GVC remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,910. The company has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.71 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 65.43%. Research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

