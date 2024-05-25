Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Purchases 111,462 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville purchased 111,462 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,146.20.
Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$9,500.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,130.00.
Glacier Media Price Performance
Shares of GVC remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,910. The company has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.
About Glacier Media
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Media
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.