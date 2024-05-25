Insider Buying: Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$17,760.00 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.52 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,760.00 ($11,840.00).

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.