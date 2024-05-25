Insider Buying: Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$17,760.00 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.52 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,760.00 ($11,840.00).
Ampol Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Ampol
