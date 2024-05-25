i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.53

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 1344798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$588.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.89.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The business had revenue of C$35.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at i-80 Gold

In other news, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. In other i-80 Gold news, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$55,916.00. Also, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $136,866. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

