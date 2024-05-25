i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Price Target Cut to C$4.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.10 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAU remained flat at C$1.53 during midday trading on Friday. 1,743,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The firm has a market cap of C$588.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.12.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The firm had revenue of C$35.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$37,200.00. In related news, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Also, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $136,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

