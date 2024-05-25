Hub Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. 282,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

