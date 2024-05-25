Hoylecohen LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.15. The stock had a trading volume of 691,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.