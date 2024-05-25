Hoylecohen LLC Sells 542 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

