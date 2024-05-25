Hoylecohen LLC Sells 204 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $174.57. 9,485,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Get Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.