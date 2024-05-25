Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

LMT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $467.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day moving average is $447.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

