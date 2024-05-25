Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.79. 2,134,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

