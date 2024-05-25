Hoylecohen LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.06. 3,381,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

