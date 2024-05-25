Hoylecohen LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.52. The company had a trading volume of 418,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,844. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

