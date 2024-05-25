Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $340.89. 1,488,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,000. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $172.67 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.