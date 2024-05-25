Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. 365,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

