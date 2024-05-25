Hoylecohen LLC Has $12.37 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,284. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.