Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,996,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,803,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after purchasing an additional 369,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,688,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

