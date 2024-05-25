Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 307,228 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 270,733 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,033,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.89. 748,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,225. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

