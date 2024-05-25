Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $807.43. 1,758,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $820.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

