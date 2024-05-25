Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,012,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.