Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 376 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $532.15. 1,921,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.