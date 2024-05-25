Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading Down 9.9%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

