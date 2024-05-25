Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $12.73. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 126,519 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $540.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.