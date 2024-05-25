Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. 2,360,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,083. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.60.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

