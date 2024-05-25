Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 3,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.