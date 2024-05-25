High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 34900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$71.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

