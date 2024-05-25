H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $290.42. 802,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

