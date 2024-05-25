H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,172. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

