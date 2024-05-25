Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,152,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568,730 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.47% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $545,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

HPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 13,605,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,923,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

