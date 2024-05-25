Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.87 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.87 billion and approximately $34.65 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00054940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.290146 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10862272 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $48,685,776.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.