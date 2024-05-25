Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

NYSE HL opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 424,615 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $42,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.