Head to Head Survey: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Brilliance China Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.43 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -20.83 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.00%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lotus Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

