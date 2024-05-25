Head-To-Head Analysis: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.17% 8.72% 3.73% Heliogen -830.91% -418.04% -109.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.30 billion 0.92 $452.44 million N/A N/A Heliogen $4.45 million 2.86 -$129.60 million ($22.66) -0.09

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Heliogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

About Heliogen

(Get Free Report)

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.