HCR Wealth Advisors Has $309,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $135.55. 228,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

