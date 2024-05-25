HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 37 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $985.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $944.81 and a 200-day moving average of $914.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

